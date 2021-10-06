Steph Curry tells funny story about confronting Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan intimidated countless scores of opponents and teammates alike during his NBA career. For his part however, Steph Curry has absolutely no problem standing up to him.

The Golden State Warriors star was on “The Athletic NBA Show” this week and told a funny story about how he confronted Jordan during their sitdown interview at the Ryder Cup last month. Curry said that the very first thing he asked Jordan was if he was a Hall of Famer now.

“The first question, I just blurted it out,” said Curry. “He said, ‘First ballot Hall of Fame, no problem.’ That’s what he said.”

For reference, Jordan said in 2019 that he did not think Curry was a Hall of Famer yet despite Curry already having three championships and two MVPs at that point. Curry responded by calling out Jordan as a “hater.”

Jordan appears to have since been swayed by Curry’s 2021 season in which he won the scoring title with a career-high 32.0 points per game in spite of having a weaker supporting cast than in years past. Social media had a great time guessing what Jordan and Curry were talking about at the Ryder Cup. But it turns out that what they were actually talking about was even funnier.