Report reveals likely Steph Curry injury timeline

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is likely to miss extended time with the left leg injury he suffered Saturday against Dallas.

Multiple reports suggested that Curry will miss several weeks with the injury. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Curry will be sidelined at least through the All-Star break, which means he is out for at least two weeks.

Curry got hurt with 2:01 left in the third quarter of Saturday night’s game when he bumped legs with Dallas guard McKinley Wright IV. He hobbled to the bench and did not return to the contest after that.

Injuries have been a big issue for Curry throughout much of the season, and this is not the first time his left leg has been an issue for him. He has already missed 15 games this season, and that tally is poised to increase now.