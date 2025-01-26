Steph Curry had awesome gesture for JJ Redick’s sons

Steph Curry on Saturday did his part to help the Redick family bounce back from the Los Angeles wildfires.

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick lost his home in the Pacific Palisades fire earlier this month. Redick has since spoken openly about the harrowing experience and his intention to help rebuild the community.

Curry’s Golden State Warriors faced off against Redick’s Lakers on Saturday at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. After the game, Curry reportedly gifted a couple of his own jerseys to Redick’s two young sons, Knox and Kai.

Steph Curry’s bodyguard found JJ Redick after the game with a couple of Steph’s jerseys to give to his sons, helping to replenish their memorabilia collection that was lost in the fires — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 26, 2025

Redick and his family obviously have more than enough money to purchase a home elsewhere. But there’s no replacing any of the personal items victims lost in the fires, including the Redick sons’ old collection of NBA memorabilia.

