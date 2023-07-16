Steph Curry had perfect reaction to his walk-off eagle putt

Steph Curry won the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament on Sunday with an eagle putt on the 18th hole, and his reaction was pretty much spot-on for him.

Curry made the clutch putt to come from behind and former tennis pro Mardy Fish to win the event. It was no gimme, either.

STEPH CURRY WINS THE @ACChampionship WITH A EAGLE ON 18! 🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/OH8alOhYMn — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 16, 2023

Curry’s reaction to the putt mirrored what he’s been known to do at times on three-point attempts. Once he was sure the putt was going in, he turned and began celebrating before the ball even went in the hole.

The scene from Steph’s tournament-winning putt on 18 😱 pic.twitter.com/snMnVtHErW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 16, 2023

Steph Curry is still Steph Curry so he walked away celebrating before his winning putt dropped pic.twitter.com/3rnQp3Tf6f — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) July 16, 2023

Curry had quite the weekend at Lake Tahoe. On Saturday, he went nuts after making a hole-in-one, which will still wind up being his most memorable shot of the weekend. He needed to play at his best to win this one, and he managed it.