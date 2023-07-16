 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 16, 2023

Steph Curry had perfect reaction to his walk-off eagle putt

July 16, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read

Steph Curry celebrating his golf win

Steph Curry won the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament on Sunday with an eagle putt on the 18th hole, and his reaction was pretty much spot-on for him.

Curry made the clutch putt to come from behind and former tennis pro Mardy Fish to win the event. It was no gimme, either.

Curry’s reaction to the putt mirrored what he’s been known to do at times on three-point attempts. Once he was sure the putt was going in, he turned and began celebrating before the ball even went in the hole.

Curry had quite the weekend at Lake Tahoe. On Saturday, he went nuts after making a hole-in-one, which will still wind up being his most memorable shot of the weekend. He needed to play at his best to win this one, and he managed it.

Article Tags

Stephen Curry
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus