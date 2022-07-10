Ja Morant explains his anti-Warriors ‘real estate’ tweet

Ja Morant had a bit of a social media sparring match with some of the Golden State Warriors after the NBA Finals, and Morant is explaining why he had to say something about Golden State despite the Warriors’ title.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson called out Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr. in the aftermath of Golden State’s win. That prompted a response from Morant suggesting the Grizzlies were taking up “a lot of real estate” in the Warriors’ heads.

In an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Morant said he could not understand why the Warriors were talking about Memphis players after winning another NBA title.

"If I won a championship, I wouldn't think about no other team or what somebody said months ago" 👀 Ja Morant on his Warriors real estate tweet after the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/hvnFlZSLmq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 10, 2022

“If I won a championship, I wouldn’t think about no other team or what somebody said months ago,” Morant said. “I’m gonna be celebrating a championship. I’m gonna be happy with my teammates. You see after they won the championship, everything was Grizzlies. Playing ‘Whoop That Trick’ on their parade, showing it in the club, talking about Jaren, this and that.”

Morant added that the tone of the public comments did not match what the two teams said to each other privately.

“Those guys can tell you, even after we lost on the series, I told them, ‘I feel like it’s time for y’all to get another ring.’ And they said the same. ‘Y’all be back, we’ll see y’all again, it’s going to be a lot of fun for years to come.'”

For now, Draymond Green seemingly had the last word on the mini-feud. This is probably not the last we’ll hear about these two teams and their budding rivalry, however. They had a very competitive playoff series, and the young Grizzlies appear poised to take further steps forward next season.