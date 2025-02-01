Steph Curry’s sister calls out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Sydel Curry-Lee is not a fan of this year’s NBA MVP frontrunner.

On the debut episode of her podcast with Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink, Curry-Lee, who is the younger sister of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, revealed that she does not like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder. During her remarks, Curry-Lee explained that she felt that Gilgeous-Alexander was unnecessarily petty to her brother in an Instagram post last season.

“I have a bone to pick with him,” said Curry-Lee of Gilgeous-Alexander. “He posts his fits [outfits], and he posts lyrics as captions [to Instagram]. He also tries to, whatever city he’s in, he trys to find a lyric that matches the city … So he’ll post the fit, and he’ll post like if he’s dunking on someone or a good play from the game [that he just played in].

“When he played in the Bay, he posted [the caption] ‘I was feeling like E-40 in the Bay, so I had to go dumb,'” Curry-Lee added. “He crosses up Stephen … Great move, cool you got your move off. You posted the shot of it, great. But why are there four other clips of him against Stephen? And no other player gets that. No other post gets that … I don’t like that. Great player though.”

You can watch Curry-Lee’s full comments here.

“I have a bone to pick with SGA” Steph Curry’s sister talks about why she hates SGA pic.twitter.com/GnuNYMFulM — (@Duffal0) January 31, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander’s post in question came after a pair of wins on the road against the Warriors in Nov. 2023. You can see below that he indeed put four different media clips in the one post of him getting the best of Curry.

For context, here are some of Gilgeous-Alexander’s similarly-themed posts of late (where he usually includes more general highlights than do not all feature one specific opposing player).

Of course, Gilgeous-Alexander’s post about Curry could be interpreted as a sign of respect. The 11-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion Curry is an all-time great, so Gilgeous-Alexander may have taken some extra pride in performing well against such an iconic player.

But Curry-Lee, who is also married to Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee and has been around a lot of NBA basketball, still wasn’t a fan of the post. This definitely is not the first time either that Gilgeous-Alexander has gotten accused of being corny.