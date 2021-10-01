Did Steph Curry throw subtle shade at Damian Lillard?

Pepperidge Farm remembers and apparently so does Steph Curry.

The Golden State Warriors star appeared this week on SiriusXM NBA Radio. In the interview, Curry said he enjoyed shutting up the critics last season.

“There was a moment at the beginning of last year, before the Portland game and the 62 [points], that I heard a lot of noise,” Curry said, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “I heard a lot of talk about who I wasn’t. We were going to get exposed. I was going to get exposed. All that type of stuff. I definitely took pride in shutting all that up. But it’s also the realization that when you’re in the fight every year, in that chase to the mountain top and you’re trying to win championships, I might get it more than other people. Just because I wasn’t supposed to be here.

“But I don’t think you’re ever going to get that love like that until it’s all said and done,” added Curry. “So it doesn’t matter to me. It doesn’t matter what the narrative is. I definitely did appreciate that I played extremely well and reminded everyone what I was capable of. And I’m carrying that confidence into this year.”

It is probably not a coincidence that Curry mentioned his 62-point game against Lillard and the Trail Blazers specifically. Lillard himself was among those criticizing Curry early on in the season. He made some comments indicating that Curry was having a harder time getting clean looks without having the luxury of superstar teammates this time around.

The former MVP Curry responded by dropping his 62-piece on Lillard and the Blazers just days later and never looked back en route to winning the NBA scoring title with a career-high 32.0 points per game. To his credit, Lillard did own his trash talk after Curry’s explosion. But it seems pretty obvious that Curry was fueled by the doubts of Lillard and others.