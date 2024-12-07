Steph Curry was trash-talking Anthony Edwards

Steph Curry may not come across as a big trash talker, but he is one, according to Anthony Edwards.

Edwards’ Minnesota Timberwolves beat Curry’s Golden State Warriors 107-90 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday night. Edwards was the leading scorer with 30 points in the game, while Curry scored 23. Curry went 6/17 shooting in the defeat.

After the game, Edwards was interviewed by ESPN’s Nicole Briscoe and was asked about being influenced by Curry to shoot more three-pointers. Edwards was also asked what Curry had told him during that game.

“We were talking a little trash tonight. After the game, I was yelling at him like, ‘yeah!’ He was like, ‘right back’ because we play them again in a day and a half,” Edwards said.

Briscoe questioned whether that was the best Curry could do when it comes to trash talk. Edwards said the Warriors guard does more than you would realize.

“He be trash-talking out there for sure,” Edwards said.

That was a nice win for the Timberwolves. They had lost four in a row in late November to drop to 8-10 but have since won four straight to improve to 12-10. By contrast, the Warriors have lost six of their last seven games and are now 13-9.

Edwards has been working on his long ball. He is averaging 4.5 threes made in 10.5 attempts per game, good for a career-best 42.2 percentage. The Curry influence is working.