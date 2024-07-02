Steph Curry shares emotional tribute to Klay Thompson

The Splash Brothers have officially gone their separate ways, and Stephen Curry took some time on Tuesday to reflect on the incredible success he and his former teammate had together.

Klay Thompson landed with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday as part of a sign-and-trade deal that the Golden State Warriors worked with him to complete. Now that the core of Golden State’s four-time NBA champion team has split, Curry paid tribute to Thompson with several photos and a message on Curry’s Instagram story.

“Gonna miss you @klaythompson. Even though we won’t finish the journey together, what we did will never be done again,” Curry wrote. “Couldn’t have imagined a better run with you and (Draymond Green). Changed the whole Bay Area. Changed the way the game is played. Killa Klay at the center of it all. Thank you for everything bro. Go enjoy playing basketball and doing what you do.

“Splash Bros 4 life my guy.”

The situation between Thompson and the Warriors may have gotten ugly in recent months, but it does not appear that put any strain on the relationship between Thompson and Curry.

Some have wondered why Curry did not use his influence to get the Warriors to keep Thompson, but we now have a better idea of why the two-time NBA MVP stayed out of it.