Thursday, June 16, 2022

Steph Curry goes viral for ring celebration during third quarter

June 16, 2022
by Alex Evans

Steph Curry points to his finger

Steph Curry put a ring on it during the third quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

Curry made a deep three-pointer from the Finals logo to give the Golden State Warriors a 72-50 lead with a little more than six minutes remaining in the quarter. Afterwards, cameras caught Curry pointing to his ring finger. Curry looked like he was showing it to the crowd at TD Garden.

Curry is known for some epic post-shot celebrations, including a signature shoulder shimmy and this celebration from Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

The Warriors finished the quarter with a 76-66 lead, and Curry finished with two three-pointers and eight points. For the game, the two-time MVP led the Warriors with 34 points and made six three-pointers while shooting 12-of-21 from the field.

Curry’s celebration could’ve ended up backfiring on him had the Warriors lost, but with a 103-90 win, he’ll now get to put an actual ring on that finger.

