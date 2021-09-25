Steph Curry wants Warriors to pursue Ben Simmons?

Ben Simmons is probably more of a Drought Brother than a Splash Brother, but Steph Curry may still be interested in teaming up with him nonetheless.

The Golden State Warriors star Curry appeared this week on NBC Sports’ “Brother from Another” podcast. Curry got asked if he was having any conversations with GM Bob Myers about acquiring Simmons.

“Let’s say, if you’re not having those conversations, you’re not trying,” Curry replied. “Let’s put it that way.”

It is definitely more than a non-answer from Curry and may indicate that the way he feels about potentially playing with Simmons. Curry will turn 34 next season, so the Warriors need a piece that can help them win right now.

That said, there are plenty of reasons why Simmons would make a poor fit in Golden State, and owner Joe Lacob does not exactly seem to want him. That means the Warriors still appear to be an unlikely endgame for the former No. 1 overall pick.