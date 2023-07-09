Stephen Curry’s insane workout had ‘high-level’ player throwing up

Stephen Curry is one of the most fascinating players to watch on the court.

The Golden State Warriors point guard can often be seen relentlessly moving off the ball to will his way open for a three-point shot.

It’s no surprise that to get to that level of physical shape, it takes hundreds or even thousands of equally arduous workouts behind the scenes. One particular player tried to give Steph’s workout a shot, but couldn’t last beyond 10 minutes. Curry’s teammate Draymond Green spilled the beans in a recent appearance on Podcast P with Paul George.

“The workout? It takes somebody two and a half hours to do a workout [Curry] would do in 30 minutes,” said Green.

George then asked Green about a story the Los Angeles Clippers star caught wind of regarding a “high-level” NBA player who tried to work out with the 2-time MVP. According to the account George heard from a source, Curry’s workout guest “tapped out” 10 minutes in and proceeded to throw up shortly after.

“I’ve heard this about a couple of guys,” Green told George in response. “I’m not going to put their names out there because I don’t know which one is true or not and I never confirmed it with [Curry]. But if you guys ever have me back on the show, I’m going to confirm exactly who it was.

The Warriors forward also revealed that he’s witnessed Curry “dumb” his workouts down when there are guests participating so as not to overwhelm them.

Curry is truly a freak of nature on the basketball court. The preparation that goes into playing like one is apparently just as mythical.

H/T NBA Reddit u/sriracha82