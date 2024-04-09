Stephen A. Smith made brutal mistake while talking about Knicks

Even when it comes to his beloved New York Knicks, Stephen A. Smith is prone to making mistakes.

On an episode of his self-titled podcast this week, the ESPN star personality Smith reacted to the Knicks’ recent win over the East rival Milwaukee Bucks. Unfortunately though, Smith complimented the recent performance for the Knicks by [checks notes] Quentin Grimes.

“I’m looking at Grimes,” Smith said. “He’s looked good.”

Here is the video.

“I’m looking at Grimes, he’s looked good” -Stephen A Smith reacting to the Knicks win against the bucks on April 7, 2024 This dude don’t watch a lick of Knicks basketball 😭😭

pic.twitter.com/ksLS2OdAgO — Cynical (@CynicalNYK) April 9, 2024

The problem is that Grimes, the former Knicks first-rounder, was traded away by the team two months ago. He went to the Detroit Pistons as part of the deal that brought Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to New York. To make matters even worse, Grimes has been out of the lineup for Detroit since mid-March with a knee injury and was recently shut down for the season. Thus, in no universe has Grimes been looking good lately.

Smith had a couple other whiffs in that clip too, including mispronouncing Isaiah Hartenstein’s last name and incorrectly stating that Hartenstein has been providing activity off the bench (Hartenstein has been starting for the Knicks since December).

Of course, Smith has a lot of duties with ESPN and with his own media work, so he can’t possibly be on top of every single thing. But you would at least expect Smith, who has his roots covering basketball, to not make the same awful mistakes with the sport as he has in the past with both football and with baseball.