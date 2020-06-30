Stephen A. Smith shares why he thinks NBA players will stray outside Orlando ‘bubble’

NBA players will have to make a number of sacrifices when they resume the season in Orlando, one of which is that they will not be permitted to have contact with their wives or significant others for roughly a month after the games tip off. Stephen A. Smith believes that is going to be a major problem.

Smith had an animated rant on ESPN’s “First Take” Tuesday in which he expressed doubt that players will adhere to all the rules in Orlando. Why? Smith is convinced they cannot go that long without sex.

.@stephenasmith is worried about the lack of …. uh …. distractions available to players in the bubble pic.twitter.com/Og1zTegNNu — First Take (@FirstTake) June 30, 2020

“Do we really think the recreational activities, what these guys are accustomed to, are going to be compromised for three months?” Smith said. “You really think people are going to be without their wives or without their woman? You really think they’re honoring a bubble for three months?”

Smith said he believes that is one of the main reasons NBA players would have preferred to resume the season in Las Vegas, as they would have been staying at casino resorts and the security may not have been as tight.

It’s unclear how exactly the NBA plans to police the “rules” of the bubble, but we know professional athletes are accustomed to having their freedom. Living in a campus environment at Walt Disney World will be challenging, but NBA commissioner Adam Silver remains very confident in the league’s plan.