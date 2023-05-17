Steve Kerr makes big admission about Warriors’ season

The Golden State Warriors entered the postseason with hopes of making another NBA title run, but it does not sound like head coach Steve Kerr was all that surprised by the team’s early exit.

Kerr made a big admission about the Warriors’ season while speaking with reporters on Tuesday. He said there is “no hiding” that the physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole impacted the team over the long haul.

Kerr says there’s “no hiding” that the incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at the start of the year impacted their season. “There was some trust lost … we have to get back to what made us successful, which is a trusting environment.” — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) May 16, 2023

“There was some trust lost … we have to get back to what made us successful, which is a trusting environment,” Kerr said.

Green punched Poole in the face during an Oct. 5 Warriors practice, and a video of the altercation leaked. Green was fined but not suspended by the team. When he made his first public comments about the incident more than a week later, Poole insisted both he and Green are “professionals” and aligned with their goal of trying to win another championship.

Kerr’s comments confirmed what we have since learned, which is that the tension lingered. Poole recently had a very blunt description of the relationship between him and Green.

Poole has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate heading into the offseason. The Warriors seem committed to their core of Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, so it is possible they will have to move on from Poole in order to reset the chemistry in the locker room.