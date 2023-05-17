 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, May 17, 2023

Steve Kerr makes big admission about Warriors’ season

May 17, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Steve Kerr looks on from the sideline

Jan 18, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors entered the postseason with hopes of making another NBA title run, but it does not sound like head coach Steve Kerr was all that surprised by the team’s early exit.

Kerr made a big admission about the Warriors’ season while speaking with reporters on Tuesday. He said there is “no hiding” that the physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole impacted the team over the long haul.

“There was some trust lost … we have to get back to what made us successful, which is a trusting environment,” Kerr said.

Green punched Poole in the face during an Oct. 5 Warriors practice, and a video of the altercation leaked. Green was fined but not suspended by the team. When he made his first public comments about the incident more than a week later, Poole insisted both he and Green are “professionals” and aligned with their goal of trying to win another championship.

Kerr’s comments confirmed what we have since learned, which is that the tension lingered. Poole recently had a very blunt description of the relationship between him and Green.

Poole has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate heading into the offseason. The Warriors seem committed to their core of Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, so it is possible they will have to move on from Poole in order to reset the chemistry in the locker room.

Article Tags

Draymond GreenGolden State WarriorsJordan PooleSteve Kerr
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus