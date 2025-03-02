Steve Kerr has strong reaction to reporter’s question

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was not too impressed with a reporter’s question following his team’s 126-119 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.
Kerr was asked by a reporter if he felt his team’s bench performance would be good enough for the NBA Finals. The Warriors coach was perplexed and a touch irritated by the question, which he implied he had received previously from the same reporter.
“We’re going to ask that again?” Kerr asked. “We would like to make the playoffs. You’re talking about the Finals? We just want to make the playoffs. Let’s not talk about the Finals.”
Steve Kerr asked if his bench would be enough in the Finals— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 2, 2025
"We would like to make the playoffs. The playoffs. You're talking about the Finals? We just want to make the playoffs. Let's not talk about the Finals."
Kerr’s reaction was definitely understandable. The Warriors were coming off a loss to a Philadelphia team that had lost nine straight coming in. Not only that, but Golden State currently occupies the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings. They are not even guaranteed a playoff spot, and they are definitely not among the favorites to make the NBA Finals.
The Warriors have seen their fortunes improve since acquiring Jimmy Butler. Golden State is 7-1 with Butler in the lineup, though he did not play Saturday.
Golden State’s bench could definitely be an issue. However, it is far from their only issue, especially after a game in which they got absolutely torched by a little-known player on an underachieving team.