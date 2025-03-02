Steve Kerr has strong reaction to reporter’s question

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was not too impressed with a reporter’s question following his team’s 126-119 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Kerr was asked by a reporter if he felt his team’s bench performance would be good enough for the NBA Finals. The Warriors coach was perplexed and a touch irritated by the question, which he implied he had received previously from the same reporter.

“We’re going to ask that again?” Kerr asked. “We would like to make the playoffs. You’re talking about the Finals? We just want to make the playoffs. Let’s not talk about the Finals.”

Jan 18, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Kerr asked if his bench would be enough in the Finals



“We would like to make the playoffs. The playoffs. You’re talking about the Finals? We just want to make the playoffs. Let’s not talk about the Finals.” pic.twitter.com/WXYgwcy7yM — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 2, 2025

Kerr’s reaction was definitely understandable. The Warriors were coming off a loss to a Philadelphia team that had lost nine straight coming in. Not only that, but Golden State currently occupies the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings. They are not even guaranteed a playoff spot, and they are definitely not among the favorites to make the NBA Finals.

The Warriors have seen their fortunes improve since acquiring Jimmy Butler. Golden State is 7-1 with Butler in the lineup, though he did not play Saturday.

Golden State’s bench could definitely be an issue. However, it is far from their only issue, especially after a game in which they got absolutely torched by a little-known player on an underachieving team.