Steve Kerr responds to Richard Jefferson about Warriors’ video team

October 15, 2022
by Dan Benton
Shortly after a clip of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole went viral, Richard Jefferson said the team’s entire video crew should be fired. On Friday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr responded to that suggestion.

“By the way, our video guys had a message for Richard,” Kerr told ESPN. “They think he should be fired. Yeah, I might tweet that later.”

Kerr walked away from the on-court interview with an ear-to-ear grin. And while it was a solid snap-back, it’s not as if the Warriors themselves weren’t frustrated with the video leak.

The organization is reportedly “aggressively investigating” the leak and are even considering potential legal action in response.

Shortly after the clip went viral, Green offered a public, albeit it somewhat strange, apology to Poole. The Warriors eventually decided against suspending Green, instead opting to fine him an undisclosed amount.

Green and Poole have spoken since the incident and with the help of Steph Curry, appear to have buried the hatchet. Kerr and Warriors, meanwhile, have yet to uncover the source of the leaked video.

To date, no one from the Warriors’ media department has been terminated or disciplined.

