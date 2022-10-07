Report: Warriors unhappy over Draymond Green punch video leaking

The Golden State Warriors have been put in an embarrassing spot after video of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice publicly leaked on Friday.

While Wednesday’s incident had been widely reported, it was not until Friday that video of the incident publicly leaked via TMZ. The video undermined the Warriors’ characterization of the situation, as initial reports described Green’s actions as a forceful push.

Unsurprisingly, the Warriors are not happy that the video went public. According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the organization is exploring possible legal action in response to the leak, and are “aggressively investigating” the source of the leak.

Reporting w/ @wojespn: The Golden State Warriors are taking “every legal course of action” to discover how video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during a scuffle at practice on Wednesday was made public, sources told ESPN. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) October 7, 2022

The Warriors run the risk of looking more concerned about the leak than the incident itself. The team has said it is looking into the incident as well, and will discipline Green internally.

With the amount of interest in the story, a video leak was probably inevitable. The Warriors are right to deal with it, especially since it has made the situation worse, but most will be more concerned about how Green is punished by the organization.