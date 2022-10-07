 Skip to main content
Report: Warriors unhappy over Draymond Green punch video leaking

October 7, 2022
by Grey Papke
Draymond Green in a warmup shirt

May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) before game one of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have been put in an embarrassing spot after video of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice publicly leaked on Friday.

While Wednesday’s incident had been widely reported, it was not until Friday that video of the incident publicly leaked via TMZ. The video undermined the Warriors’ characterization of the situation, as initial reports described Green’s actions as a forceful push.

Unsurprisingly, the Warriors are not happy that the video went public. According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the organization is exploring possible legal action in response to the leak, and are “aggressively investigating” the source of the leak.

The Warriors run the risk of looking more concerned about the leak than the incident itself. The team has said it is looking into the incident as well, and will discipline Green internally.

With the amount of interest in the story, a video leak was probably inevitable. The Warriors are right to deal with it, especially since it has made the situation worse, but most will be more concerned about how Green is punished by the organization.

