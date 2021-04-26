Steve Kerr comments on viral video of Klay Thompson

Steve Kerr on Sunday offered his thoughts on the viral video of Klay Thompson from a few days earlier.

The Golden State Warriors on Friday welcomed back fans for the first time since the NBA shut down last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thompson was in attendance for the game at the Chase Center and was emotional. A video clip showed Steph Curry seemingly consoling Thompson.

This moment between Steph and Klay pic.twitter.com/ELuu3TWRNn — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 24, 2021

The Warriors beat the Nuggets that night to get back to .500 at 30-30.

Ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Kings, Kerr talked about the video. He speculated that Thompson had a difficult time emotionally with the return of fans.

Really candid comments pregame from Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson, who was visibly emotional during the first game with fans back Friday at Chase Center: pic.twitter.com/MygQgO0RoA — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) April 26, 2021

Thompson has not played since the 2018-2019 NBA Finals. He tore his ACL during the Finals that year and missed all of last season. Then he tore his Achilles’ tendon while training ahead of this season. The injuries will result in Thompson missing over two years of games.

Combining the injuries with the difficulties of the pandemic, and the return of the fans, was probably enough to put Thompson in a tough spot emotionally. Even though he hasn’t been playing, he has still been very involved with the team.