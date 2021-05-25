Steve Kerr wants NBA to keep play-in tournament despite Warriors’ loss

The Golden State Warriors got the short end of the stick with this year’s play-in tournament, but head coach Steve Kerr is not being salty.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Kerr said that he believes that the NBA should keep the tournament around for the longer term.

“I think it should be something we stay with,” said Kerr, per Nick Friedell of ESPN. “I thought it was fascinating as a fan.”

Under the traditional playoff format, Kerr’s Warriors would have gotten the eighth seed in the West after finishing the regular season with the eighth-best record. But this year however, they first had to go through the play-in tournament. The Warriors lost to the Lakers in their first play-in game and got eliminated with a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in their second one.

Still, the play-in tournament was a major hit in the ratings department. It was so much so that the league is now even considering adding more such tournaments to the season. Thus, Kerr can see the bigger picture here.