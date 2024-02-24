Steve Kerr’s Warriors contract extension contains interesting detail

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr committed himself to the franchise for at least two more seasons, but one notable detail about his new contract extension may raise some eyebrows.

Kerr and the Warriors reached an agreement Friday on a two-year, $35 million contract extension. The coach’s previous deal had been set to expire at the end of this season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was quick to note that Kerr’s new contract aligns him with Stephen Curry, who also has two years remaining on his deal after this season. That probably is not a coincidence. Tim Kawakami of The Athletic said the move was intentional, and essentially suggested that Kerr would continue coaching the Warriors as long as Curry remains around and wants him to.

It's tied to Curry. Nobody expects Popovich to coach all 5 years. Kerr will coach the Warriors as long as Curry wants him to. https://t.co/XDKrAFs6s9 — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) February 24, 2024

No, it's just the known time of Curry's current deal, so they tied Kerr's contract to it. Nothing says the Warriors can't sign Curry for longer in a year or two and then would presumably do the same for Kerr, but that's not known at this moment. https://t.co/oopETJEEXc — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) February 24, 2024

We have no idea if Kerr plans on calling it quits when Curry does. To suggest we do would be pure speculation. That said, the Warriors presumably do not want to let Curry play for any other team, and it’s safe to assume Kerr will be there as long as Curry remains a Warrior.

Kerr is still just 58, but he has a history of back issues that have at times impacted his coaching career. He has said in the past that he plans to coach as long as he is physically able, and there are no indications that there are any issues on that front. Still, tying himself to Curry will spark speculation, whether it is intended to or not.