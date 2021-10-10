Steve Nash has concerning quote about Kyrie Irving’s availability for season

Kyrie Irving is starting to sound more doubtful than questionable to play in the Brooklyn Nets’ home games this season.

Nets head coach Steve Nash spoke with reporters on Sunday and gave a pretty concerning quote about Irving’s availability.

“I think we recognize he’s not playing home games,” said Nash, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “We’re going to have to for sure play without him this year. So it just depends on when, where and how much.”

While the unvaccinated Irving has returned to the team in a limited scope, not having Irving available for home games will cause a major disruption. Unfortunately for the Nets, it does not appear that the former No. 1 overall pick is coming off his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine any. In fact, Irving may even be doubling down.

During Irving’s absence this preseason, Bruce Brown has joined the starting five with Kevin Durant and James Harden taking on bigger offensive duties. Nash’s comments here indicate that the Nets are going to be prepared, not surprised, if Irving cannot play in home games at all for them this season.