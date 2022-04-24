Steve Nash thinks he knows why Nets have struggled

The Brooklyn Nets are down 3-0 in their playoff series with the Boston Celtics, and Steve Nash thinks he knows part of the reason why.

The Nets lost in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Celtics 109-103 in Brooklyn on Saturday. They are now facing a sweep.

After the game, a reporter suggested to Nash that maybe the team’s star players are fatigued. Nash agreed with the suggestion.

Steve Nash agreed w/idea that Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving have been fatigued lately. Nash noted Nets needed Durant to play 40 min a night for several weeks to make playoffs. And he noted Irving has had to play a lot while fasting during Ramadan. “I feel for them,” Nash said. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 24, 2022

Kevin Durant played 37.9 minutes per game in March, 40.6 minutes per game in April, and is averaging 43 minutes per game during the playoffs. Kyrie Irving averagd 41.4 minutes per game during April and is averaging 41.7 minutes per game during the playoffs. He’s also playing during Ramadan and fasting during the day.

The bottom line for the Nets is that they are somewhat thin, especially not having a third star player. Ben Simmons may be returning soon, but that will probably be too little too late.