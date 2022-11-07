Steve Nash could get opportunity with another NBA team?

After getting fired by the Brooklyn Nets, Steve Nash may be finding himself some ten hours south.

Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford told reporters over the weekend that he has invited Nash to hang out around the Hornets. Clifford added that he hopes Nash can “spend a few days with us and kind of watch and give me his thoughts on things,” per Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer.

Nash was just relieved of his duties by the Nets several days prior after a tad over two seasons in charge. He has some history with Clifford, who served as a coaching consultant for Nash in Brooklyn last season.

It remains to be seen if Nash will accept Clifford’s offer and if it will progress into an official assistant role for Charlotte (a team with a young point guard star to develop in LaMelo Ball). But at only 48 years old, Nash probably still has a lengthy coaching career ahead of him. Nash also had a position with a different NBA team prior to becoming Brooklyn’s coach.