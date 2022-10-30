Steve Nash rips Nets for being a ‘disaster’

The Brooklyn Nets are a mess both on and off the court, and Steve Nash knows it.

Nash’s Nets lost at home on Saturday to the Indiana Pacers 125-116 to drop to 1-5. They allowed the Pacers to shoot 50 percent on 3-pointers (23/46) and couldn’t keep up.

After the defeat, Nash ripped into his team. He termed their performance against Indiana a “disaster.”

Steve Nash on the Nets loss to the Pacers: “It was a disaster. How else do you say it? I didn’t see the will. Didn’t see the desire or the connectivity necessary to get stops and get rebounds.” pic.twitter.com/bjwHmwUrSr — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 30, 2022

“It was a disaster. How else do you say it? I didn’t see the will. Didn’t see the desire or the connectivity necessary to get stops and get rebounds,” Nash said.

Nash also said this has to be a turning point for the Nets, who need to decide what direction they will go moving forward.

Nets coach Steve Nash: “We have to look deep inside ourselves and what we want to do and what we want to accomplish. Do we want to give up on this because it’s been difficult early? Or, do we want to stay the course and start to build something?” pic.twitter.com/rOrVYHT0fg — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 30, 2022

“We have to look deep inside ourselves and what we want to do and what we want to accomplish. Do we want to give up on this because it’s been difficult early? Or, do we want to stay the course and start to build something?”

The Nets are coming off a first-round playoff exit last season. Kevin Durant has so little faith in his team that he apparently predicted the early postseason exit. KD wanted a trade prior to the season. The Nets’ owner didn’t want Kyrie Irving back. And nobody seems happy with Ben Simmons.

Maybe Brooklyn would have been best served blowing up the team prior to the season.