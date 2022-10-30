 Skip to main content
Steve Nash rips Nets for being a ‘disaster’

October 29, 2022
by Larry Brown
Steve Nash at a press conference

Mar 31, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; Former basketball player Steve Nash speaks during the NBA Hall of Fame press conference at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets are a mess both on and off the court, and Steve Nash knows it.

Nash’s Nets lost at home on Saturday to the Indiana Pacers 125-116 to drop to 1-5. They allowed the Pacers to shoot 50 percent on 3-pointers (23/46) and couldn’t keep up.

After the defeat, Nash ripped into his team. He termed their performance against Indiana a “disaster.”

“It was a disaster. How else do you say it? I didn’t see the will. Didn’t see the desire or the connectivity necessary to get stops and get rebounds,” Nash said.

Nash also said this has to be a turning point for the Nets, who need to decide what direction they will go moving forward.

“We have to look deep inside ourselves and what we want to do and what we want to accomplish. Do we want to give up on this because it’s been difficult early? Or, do we want to stay the course and start to build something?”

The Nets are coming off a first-round playoff exit last season. Kevin Durant has so little faith in his team that he apparently predicted the early postseason exit. KD wanted a trade prior to the season. The Nets’ owner didn’t want Kyrie Irving back. And nobody seems happy with Ben Simmons.

Maybe Brooklyn would have been best served blowing up the team prior to the season.

