Disturbing story about Wilt Chamberlain goes viral

A disturbing story about Wilt Chamberlain went viral on Twitter this week.

A sports fan watched the “Kareem: Minority of One” documentary on HBO this week and shared a clip from the documentary. The clip shows Kareem Abdul-Jabbar telling a story about Chamberlain that bothered him.

wtf was wilt chamberlains problem 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9EhbFgJN2o — dij (@DijahSB) October 19, 2021

Kareem talked about how Wilt took him under his wing a little. But Abdul-Jabbar admitted a few things Chamberlain did bothered him. One such example was the time Wilt spit on someone in an elevator.

“Some of the things that Wilt did from time-to-time actually bothered me,” Kareem says in the documentary. “I got on an elevator with Wilt, and as the elevator was going down, some guy gets on and says, ‘oh wow, how’s the weather up there?’ He said that to Wilt. Wilt spat on the dude and said, ‘it’s raining.’”

That’s nasty, not to mention disrespectful.

Wilt was 7-foot-1 and 250 pounds. Kareem was listed at 7-foot-2. They were a couple of extremely tall dudes.

Wilt, who died in 1999 at the age of 63, won two NBA championships and four NBA MVP awards. He is regarded by many as the most dominant basketball player of all time. The stories about him are pretty legendary. Or, in this case, the stories can be notorious.

