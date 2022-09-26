Suns agree to work on trade with 1 notable player

The Phoenix Suns will officially be shaking things up a bit after their kaput in last year’s playoffs.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Suns have mutually agreed with forward Jae Crowder that Crowder will not attend training camp as the team works on finding a trade. Training camp will officially begin for Phoenix on Sept. 27.

Crowder, 32, has been a 3-and-D rock in Phoenix over the last two seasons, a span in which the Suns have gone 115-39 with a Finals berth in 2021. But Crowder is entering the final year of his contract and was looking likely to lose his starting job to the younger Cameron Johnson, meaning that the time is ripe for a trade.

The ten-year veteran Crowder had also been rocking the boat recently with an inflammatory tweet about the Suns. Less than 48 hours after Crowder sent that tweet, the team has now officially agreed to work on trading him.