Report: Suns have interest in Chris Paul trade

Chris Paul made himself much more desirable with a nice season for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and now a number of teams have interest in him. That apparently includes the Phoenix Suns.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps reported on Tuesday that the Suns have had talks about acquiring CP3 in a trade.

Paul is under contract for two more seasons and set to earn $41 million next season and $44 million the year after that. He was dealt last offseason from Houston to OKC in a swap of two aging, highly-paid point guards. But Paul helped OKC reach the playoffs and now looks like more of an attractive asset again than a bad contract.

The Suns went 8-0 in the NBA Bubble and may feel they are finally starting to turn a corner. They also may feel some motivation by a recent report about Devin Booker.

Paul averaged 17.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game last season. One possible obstacle regarding a trade to Phoenix is whether Paul regards the Suns as a bad team. If he does, he might not approve a trade to them.