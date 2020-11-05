Thunder won’t trade Chris Paul to a bad team?

Chris Paul is a hot name on the NBA trade market due to his contract status and the direction of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder defied expectations and had a really good season last year, but their owners may not want to invest big money in the team given the financial losses they incurred last season.

Paul is set to make $41 million next season and $44 million the following season. He strong season and leadership helped revive his trade value to the point that other teams view him as an asset. And if CP3 is traded, it will likely be to a good team.

According to The Ringer NBA analyst Ryen Russillo, the Thunder will somewhat work with Paul on a trade.

“I’ve been told that they’re not going to just send Chris Paul somewhere that sucks and ‘screw Chris Paul.’ He’ll have some sort of say,” Russillo said during an appearance on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” Tuesday (1:04 in).

Paul has already been a part of numerous rumors this offseason. There has been talk that one of the best teams in the East will pursue him. But the 35-year-old also is said to have a preference regarding his landing spot.

Once ridiculed for his age and undesirable contract, Paul is now looking like more of an asset. Paul averaged 17.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game last season.