‘Suns in 4’ fan Nick McKellar changed his Instagram to perfect name

Nick McKellar reminded us last week that you can become internet famous for doing just about anything, and the Phoenix Suns fan is getting as much mileage out of his newfound popularity as he can.

McKellar is the Suns fan who got into a fight with two Denver Nuggets fans during Game 3 of Phoenix’s Western Conference semifinals series win over the Nuggets. One of the two Nuggets fans sucker-punched McKellar, who proceeded to pummel the two men (video available here). McKellar then confidently shouted “Suns in 4!” to the two men as they left their seats.

The video went viral after the Suns completed their sweep of Denver. McKellar has since made an awesome change to his Instagram profile.

The Suns fan who yelled 'Suns in 4!' after pummeling two Nuggets fans has made an awesome change to his Instagram profile #Sunsin4 #NBAPlayoffs #SunsInFour #Suns pic.twitter.com/tLNV56fZBa — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) June 15, 2021

McKellar is even getting attention from the Suns themselves. One of the team’s star players took to Twitter on Monday seeking to contact the “Suns in 4” guy. Perhaps the Suns feel McKellar is a good luck charm.