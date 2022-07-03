Suns may need to get creative for Kevin Durant trade

Kevin Durant is said to have the Phoenix Suns at the top of his list after he asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade, but there may not be an easy path to a deal between the two teams.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Nets are not all that interested in what Phoenix has to offer in a potential Durant trade. A third team may need to get involved. Windhorst mentions the Utah Jazz as a possibility.

Brian Windhorst says 'it seems from what I understand' the Nets aren't interested in the Suns straight up package for Kevin Durant. "I think it's gonna take a third team" 🔗https://t.co/FyDtQEFz1H pic.twitter.com/vHRoPCruHO — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) July 2, 2022

The Suns have all of their own future first-round picks. Deandre Ayton also reportedly wants to leave Phoenix, so they could include the restricted free agent in a potential sign-and-trade scenario.

Durant is under contract for four more seasons. The Nets have no real incentive to go out of their way to send him to the team of his choice. Almost every team in the NBA will likely check in with them about Durant, and we know of at least one surprise team already that has shown interest.