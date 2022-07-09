Suns player calls out Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe over embarrassing goof

One NBA player thinks that the “Undisputed” hosts need to get their facts straight (or more specifically, their Bridges).

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges called out Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe over an embarrassing error they made on an episode of their FOX Sports show this week. While discussing a possible trade package Phoenix would be able to put together for Kevin Durant, Bayless and Sharpe both confused Mikal for Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges. Take a look.

Bridges responded in a tweet, writing simply, “I play for Phoenix fellas.”

I play for Phoenix fellas https://t.co/OteSRuLhSL — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) July 8, 2022

Mikal’s basketball resume is already pretty extensive. He won two national titles in college at Villanova, was a top-ten pick in the NBA Draft, started on a Suns team that made the Finals in 2021, and was recently named an All-Defensive First Teamer for the 2021-22 season. But even so, Bayless and Sharpe still could not differentiate him from Miles Bridges.

In fairness, it is easy to confuse Mikal and Miles since they both play the same position and were both part of the same 2018 draft class. However, there is one major reason why Mikal might not want to be mistaken for Miles right about now.