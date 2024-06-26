 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 26, 2024

Suns owner responds to Kevin Durant trade rumors

June 26, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Kevin Durant on the sideline

Feb 16, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant looks on against the LA Clippers during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia issued a public response on Wednesday to rumors that teams are trying to get his team to consider trading Kevin Durant.

In a post on X, Ishbia acknowledged that the NBA Draft generates a lot of “drama,” though not all of it is correct. He followed up by saying Durant and the Suns are very happy with each other, and the team intends to compete for a championship next season.

“Phoenix loves Kevin Durant and Kevin Durant loves Phoenix, and we are competing for a championship this year because we have the team to do it,” Ishbia wrote.

Skeptics will note that Ishbia does not explicitly say Durant is untouchable. However, it is pretty clear that the Suns are not eager to move Durant, and there are no real indications that Durant wants to be moved.

There is at least one team that seems to believe the Suns might move Durant if they are blown away. That may be the case, but it is not going to be easy, and still looks unlikely at this stage. Ishbia’s statement only reinforces that.

Article Tags

Kevin DurantMat IshbiaPhoenix Suns
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus