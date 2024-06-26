Suns owner responds to Kevin Durant trade rumors

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia issued a public response on Wednesday to rumors that teams are trying to get his team to consider trading Kevin Durant.

In a post on X, Ishbia acknowledged that the NBA Draft generates a lot of “drama,” though not all of it is correct. He followed up by saying Durant and the Suns are very happy with each other, and the team intends to compete for a championship next season.

NBA Draft night is the best. Everyone talking about the drama and storylines, some are right and some are just wrong.

My turn. Phoenix loves Kevin Durant and Kevin Durant loves Phoenix, and we are competing for a championship this year because we have the team to do it. Gotta… — Mat Ishbia (@Mishbia15) June 26, 2024

“Phoenix loves Kevin Durant and Kevin Durant loves Phoenix, and we are competing for a championship this year because we have the team to do it,” Ishbia wrote.

Skeptics will note that Ishbia does not explicitly say Durant is untouchable. However, it is pretty clear that the Suns are not eager to move Durant, and there are no real indications that Durant wants to be moved.

There is at least one team that seems to believe the Suns might move Durant if they are blown away. That may be the case, but it is not going to be easy, and still looks unlikely at this stage. Ishbia’s statement only reinforces that.