Report: Kevin Durant linked to 2 West contenders ahead of trade deadline

Kevin Durant could possibly be the next huge NBA domino to fall ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

The Phoenix Suns star has heard his name in various trade rumors as his team continues to hover at around .500 for the year.

Two Western Conference teams have reportedly shown interest in the former NBA MVP with the Suns’ season in flux. According to a report from The Athletic, both the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks are eyeing a possible Durant trade.

With a 32-17 record through 49 games, the Rockets’ window for contention appears to be opening much sooner than anticipated. Houston had previously “not been interested” in older stars such as Durant. However, the Rockets’ surprising rise has “changed the internal equation,” per the report.

The Rockets have an overabundance of young talent they could potentially offer the Suns. Names like Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, Jabari Smith Jr., or Tauri Eason could motivate Phoenix to strike a deal. Even first-time All-Star Alperen Sengun may be available, given how well Houston performed without him to close out the 2024-25 season.

The Mavericks’ pursuit of Durant would seem to be much more difficult, given their lack of trade assets. Dallas could potentially dangle 2023 first-round picks Dereck Lively and Olivier-Maxence Prosper or newly acquired wing Max Christie. But a team like the Rockets could easily top any Mavs offer.

But given how unlikely the Doncic deal seemed in the first place, anything is on the table ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

The Rockets and Mavericks aren’t the only Western Conference squads after KD. One of Durant’s former teams is rumored to be in the mix for his services.