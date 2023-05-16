Surprise team could be in mix for James Harden?

A return to the Philadelphia 76ers or a reunion with the Houston Rockets might not be the only options on the table for James Harden this summer.

Brian Geltzeiler of SiriusXM NBA Radio reported Monday that the Phoenix Suns are another team “prominently” on the radar for the ex-MVP Harden. With a $35.6 million player option with the 76ers for next season, Harden can turn it down to become an unrestricted free agent.

The future for Harden in Philadelphia is officially murky after the team once again failed to make it out of the second round this year. The Suns also just lost in the second round but have a better long-term outlook with the Devin Booker-Kevin Durant duo locked in for the next several seasons.

Of course, there are several potential sticking points here. Harden already played with Durant on the Brooklyn Nets (as well as on the Oklahoma City Thunder before that), and questions emerged about their relationship. The bearded superstar also plays at the same position as Booker, and his market value means the Suns might have to do a sign-and-trade (likely sending out at least big man Deandre Ayton and some sweetener) to make it viable. That is before even mentioning Chris Paul, who may or may not be on the Suns roster next season. Paul is another ex-Harden teammate who had some rumored beef with him.

Other reports this week have suggested that the most plausible outcome for Harden’s free agency is a non-Phoenix one. But it seems like a safe bet that the Suns, under aggressive new owner Mat Ishbia, will explore each and every possible scenario for improving their team this offseason.