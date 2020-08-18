Chris Paul says he has no relationship with James Harden

There was significant tension between James Harden and Chris Paul toward the end of their time in Houston together, and it sounds like the pair won’t be in a rush to renew acquaintances personally when they meet in the upcoming Western Conference Playoffs.

In an interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Paul said that he and Harden aren’t “enemies,” but the pair don’t communicate and don’t have any real relationship after spending two seasons together in Houston.

Chris Paul very candid on where his relationship stands with James Harden leading up to the Thunder meeting the Rockets tonight on @NBAonTNT: “He’s not going to hit me to tell my daughter Happy Birthday today.” pic.twitter.com/MOalfyjDRE — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 18, 2020

Paul is right that ex-teammates don’t need to be best friends, but he’s pretty honest about where things stand with Harden. The two may not be enemies, but they’re certainly not friends, and Harden’s words on the relationship back that up.

Harden and Paul clashed, particularly at the end of their time together last season. It adds an interesting subplot to the Rockets-Thunder series, but it ultimately sounds like the two star guards will be respectful but indifferent toward each other.