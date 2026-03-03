Surprising claim emerges about Jared McCain

Don’t let Jared McCain’s TikTok dances fool you.

Retired ex-NBA forward Chandler Parsons went viral this week over his claim about the Oklahoma City Thunder guard McCain. During an episode of FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back,” Parsons claimed that McCain is actually one of the very best fighters in the NBA.

Parsons even drew a comparison between McCain and former NBA forward James Johnson. Notably nicknamed “Bloodsport,” Johnson is a black belt in karate and was widely known as the single most feared man in the entire NBA for his fighting skills.

“You know how James Johnson is a fighter? I heard Jared McCain is almost that same level,” said Parsons. “I heard he’s not the one to mess with … 1000 percent true. That dude can fight.”

McCain, 22, has a fairly unassuming frame at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds. He has also gained some notoriety from fans for both his expressive dances on TikTok and his well-documented fondness for colorful nail polish.

But apparently McCain, who has averaged 11.8 points per game off the bench since being acquired by the Thunder at the trade deadline, is legit when it comes to hand-to-hand combat. While McCain was once even clowned over an unflattering weightlifting photo, his fighting skills appear to be no joking matter.