Tacko Fall makes wild claim about his height

Tacko Fall is one of the tallest people on Planet Earth, and apparently those wheels were set in motion from a very young age.

The former NBA big man Fall appeared this week on the “Club 520” podcast of ex-All-Star guard Jeff Teague. During the episode, Fall made an unreal claim about his height. Fall said he was 6-foot-5 by the time that he was ten years old. After a subsequent growth spurt, Fall then reached 7-foot-2 at the age of 16, he added.

Here is the full clip (but beware of the bad language).

Jeff Teague: "When you was like [in] 4th grade, if you know that, like 10 years [old], how tall was you?" Tacko Fall: "Maybe like 6'5"" Bishop: "Ain't no f*cking way you was 6'5" at 10." TF: "I think so. It was either 10 or 12." (via @wellssssssssss)pic.twitter.com/8cWrYuWmpF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 28, 2023

Now 27, Fall is officially listed at 7-foot-6, so his here claim isn’t entirely unbelievable. Even if Fall misremembered slightly and was 6-foot-5 at age 12, that still means he was as tall as a James Harden or a Devin Booker as a pre-teen. Then at 16 (not even old enough to get into an “R”-rated movie), Fall was already taller than Shaquille O’Neal.

Fall played for three total seasons in the NBA but is now set to play for the Nanjing Monkey Kings in the Chinese Basketball Association after signing a deal with them earlier this month. He was already going viral for his absurd height back in high school, but it seems now that Fall has been tall forever.