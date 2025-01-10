Surprising team favored to land Jimmy Butler in trade

Jimmy Butler has requested a trade from the Miami Heat, and a surprising team is favored to be his next team.

DraftKings listed odds on Butler’s next team if he is traded, and they had the Memphis Grizzlies as the most likely team to pull off a deal. The Grizzlies were listed at +180 odds, which is well ahead of the Phoenix Suns, who were listed second at +300. They have Butler staying with the Heat as the third-likeliest scenario at +400.

Here are the odds:

Memphis Grizzlies: +180

Phoenix Suns: +300

Miami Heat: +400

New Orleans Pelicans: +500

Houston Rockets: +600

Golden State Warriors: +850

Milwaukee Bucks: +900

Sacramento Kings: +1600

Toronto Raptors: +25000

What’s so surprising is that Butler reportedly has told the Heat he does not want to go to the Grizzlies. The Phoenix Suns are said to be his preferred destination.

There is a potential roadblock in any efforts for Butler to end up with the Suns. Miami would have to take back Bradley Beal’s huge contract, which they might not be keen on doing. There has been some thought that the best outcome would be Butler remaining with the Heat for this season and then being dealt in the offseason in a sign-and-trade deal. That would require Butler’s cooperation though, and he doesn’t seem too interested in that for the time being.