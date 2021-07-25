Team USA mocked with memes following loss to France

Team USA Basketball got off to a rough start at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, and the Twitter world was more than happy to laugh at their misfortune.

After two stunning losses in exhibition games leading up to the Olympics, Team USA blew a late lead to France and fell 83-76. Gregg Popovich’s team was a 13-point favorite in the game. The loss was Team USA’s first since Argentina defeated them in the semifinals in 2004. The Twitter memes were ruthless.

Team USA showing up to Tokyo pic.twitter.com/qfANNTaUzy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 25, 2021

live look at the current state of the usa basketball team. pic.twitter.com/byB7dcSqws — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 25, 2021

Team USA Men’s Basketball… pic.twitter.com/a7pMybMsV1 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 25, 2021

Team USA really just lost to France… pic.twitter.com/PugOEVwoMf — TPS (@TotalProSports) July 25, 2021

Some of the best memes were about Carmelo Anthony, who has one of the strongest Olympic resumes of all time. Carmelo was with Team USA in 2004 when they won a bronze medal, and he then helped the team win three consecutive golds. Fans think Popovich should consider giving the 37-year-old a call.

Carmelo Anthony when team USA lost pic.twitter.com/uEIBERQ32q — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) July 25, 2021

Olympic Melo flying to Tokyo to make sure Team USA brings home the gold medal in men’s basketball pic.twitter.com/WY13W1NezL — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) July 25, 2021

Olympic Melo pulling up to Tokyo after watching Team USA pic.twitter.com/ejIeEEISQi — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@TheSASBurner) July 25, 2021

The loss is hardly a death sentence for Team USA. They now need to beat Iran and the Czech Republic to advance to the knockout stage, and they will be heavily favored in both games. Still, it was not the start they were hoping for.

Some NBA players have also taken shots at Team USA, so the pressure is building in a hurry. Anything less than a gold medal would result in a lot of criticism.