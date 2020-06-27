Report: Teams excluded from NBA restart want to play televised games at second site

The NBA is still trying to figure out what to do with the eight teams excluded from the NBA’s restart in Orlando, but the demands of those teams are pretty significant.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, many of the eight teams left out of the Orlando restart are pushing hard for a potential secondary campus where they can also play games that could even be televised. These teams are concerned about disadvantages in terms of player and culture development that would come from going six months without facing NBA opposition. There is optimism that the NBA will accommodate the request, with Las Vegas and Houston floated as potential sites for this to happen.

There are significant roadblocks that must be dealt with first, however. The New York Knicks are reluctant to participate, with as many as eight players nearing free agency and possibly declining to participate. In addition, the NBPA may not agree to such a proposal, as they will seek an environment that is as safe as the one they believe they have built in Orlando is.

It has been previously reported that the NBA wants to set something up for these teams simply so they’re not working out in uncontrolled environments. There are a lot of issues that have to be sorted out first, but the majority of the teams want it, it appears.