Terrence Ross had hilarious tweets during Magic’s trade deadline fire sale

The Orlando Magic were by far the NBA’s biggest sellers at Thursday’s trade deadline, and that may have left Terrence Ross as the most depressed player in the league.

The Magic basically blew up their roster, first trading All-Star center Nikola Vucevic and then dealing Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier. As reports of all the deals were surfacing, Ross sent a bunch of hilarious tweets showing the range of emotions he was experiencing.

— Terrence Ross (@TerrenceRoss) March 25, 2021

Ross’s best tweet came after the Gordon deal, when he declared himself the new captain of the ship in Orlando.

Lol if you don’t laugh, you cry — Terrence Ross (@TerrenceRoss) March 25, 2021

The Magic were 15-29 before trading three of their best players, so you can understand why Ross reacted that way. Assuming he isn’t traded next, he’s in for a long remainder of the season.

It’s worth noting that at least one of the players the Magic traded openly wanted out, so Ross can’t entirely blame the team.