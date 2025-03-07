Terry Rozier made a few plays that left fans saying he was point shaving

Terry Rozier played poorly in his Miami Heat’s 112-107 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. He played so poorly that a few plays he made had some wondering whether he was point shaving.

Rozier scored 12 points in 40 minutes and went 3/14 shooting with four turnovers in the defeat. He had some passes that were so careless they almost seemed inexplicable. A video of his lowlights went viral. In the video, you can see some of his poor passes and shots.

I know Terry Rozier is currently under investigation by the FBI for fixing games but I mean damn it seems like he really wants to go to prison. How can he possibly defend this lol? pic.twitter.com/Ay80RB93CD — BeatinTheBookie.com®️ (@BeatinTheBookie) March 6, 2025

One of those passes was so bad it looked like he wasn’t even trying. That’s the same lazy pass that got Tony busted in “Blue Chips”!

The wild thing is Rozier is already under investigation for a potential link to a gambling ring that got Jontay Porter busted. Some fans had pinpointed a March 2023 game involving Rozier as being suspicious.

Rozier is in his second season with the Miami Heat. He is averaging 11.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in 53 games this season on 39.9 percent shooting from the field.

Rozier is in the third year of a 4-year, $96 million contract. His career earning amount to over $133 million.

Fans were pretty frustrated watching him.

Bam is having the game of his life. Rozier is shooting brick after brick. Tight game. Need smart shots.



What does Terry do? Take two HIDEOUS attempts. One of them was an airball.



0. ZERO basketball intelligence. Damn it. pic.twitter.com/uS1azRfGYs — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) March 6, 2025

I need the FBI to find something on Terry Rozier



Genuinely one of the worse NBA players in the league right now — HEAT NATION (@Zachppp) March 6, 2025