Terry Stotts reportedly has clear message for Lakers

If the Los Angeles Lakers are looking for a coach that can help get the best out of Russell Westbrook, they will like what they are apparently hearing from one candidate.

Former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts was the first of the Lakers’ candidates to interview for the job in person. According to Mark Medina of NBA.com, one of Stotts’ key pitches is that he can get the most out of Westbrook. Stotts is said to be “intrigued” at the opportunity to coach Westbrook and believes he can get more out of the guard than the Lakers saw last season.

Terry Stotts is intrigued with potentially coaching Russell Westbrook and believes he can help him be more effective and comfortable with his role than he was last season https://t.co/IhmHHBss0m — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 25, 2022

Westbrook definitely appears to be a factor in the Lakers’ search. They have asked specific questions about the guard to potential coaches, and seem to be proceeding as if he will be a member of the Lakers going forward. That may be to cover all their bases, or may be an admission that they cannot or will not trade away the guard. With that in mind, it makes sense for Stotts to make Westbrook a key part of his argument.

One thing we do know is things definitely did not work between Westbrook and the Lakers’ former coach. The team really wants to make sure that is not an issue going forward if Westbrook winds up staying.