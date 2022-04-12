Russell Westbrook blames Frank Vogel for their issues

Russell Westbrook displayed a striking lack of self-awareness during his exit press conference.

Westbrook spoke with the media on Monday, a day after the Los Angeles Lakers’ season came to an end. Westbrook very much became a punching bag for the Lakers’ struggles, but a lot of that was his doing. He played poorly, struggled in crunch time, responded badly to being benched, and some wondered whether he had physical health issues.

While outsiders could see he was a problem for the Lakers, Westbrook has been completely blind to all that.

When asked about his relationship with head coach Frank Vogel, Westbrook said he wasn’t sure what the coach’s issue was with him.

Russell Westbrook on his relationship with Frank Vogel: "I'm not sure what his issue was with me." — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 11, 2022

“I’m not sure what his issue was with me,” Westbrook said Monday.

Westbrook also complained that he wasn’t allowed to be himself.

When @DanWoikeSports mentions that LeBron and AD said many times throughout the year, "Let Russ be Russ," Russell Westbrook immediately responds: "Yeah, but that wasn't true. Let's be honest." — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) April 11, 2022

Westbrook is completely delusional.

His confidence was a true asset that helped him defy expectations and develop into the player he became. But that same confidence has prevented him from realing that he has become the problem.

Westbrook’s ball-dominant game meant he was not a very good complementary player to LeBron James, who thrives with excellent shooters around him. Outside shooting is Westbrook’s glaring weakness, as evidenced by his “Westbrick” nickname. But here he was, after a terrible year, saying Vogel had a problem with him. A separate report said the relationship was doomed from the start because Westbrook was uncoachable.

It’s telling that Westbrook thinks their issues were a 1-way street.

Photo: Oct 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel during the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports