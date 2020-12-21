This team has reportedly dropped its pursuit of a James Harden trade

One of James Harden’s suitors is apparently moving on and setting up to play the season without him as a possible addition.

According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Miami Heat are no longer discussing possible Harden trades with the Houston Rockets. Winderman says Miami’s interest in Harden was characterized as “cursory,” and the team was simply doing its due diligence.

Per source, Heat no longer are engaging Rockets when it comes to Harden. Was told conversation never was more than cursory, but that, of course, always is a matter of perspective. Heat made clear on eve of 2018-19 season they were out of Jimmy Butler talks for that season. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 21, 2020

It doesn’t seem as though these talks ever got very far. While it was reported that the Heat had real interest, there were legitimate questions about what pieces they had to offer and whether they’d be interested enough to dangle some of their top talent as a possible return.

The news may come as a disappointment to Harden, who named the Heat as a team he’d be interested in moving to. The good news is this team still seems very interested, and that’s one of Harden’s preferences.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0