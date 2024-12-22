 Skip to main content
Thunder sign key role player to big contract extension

December 22, 2024
by Grey Papke
Alex CarusoOklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen enough from Alex Caruso to make a long-term commitment.

The Thunder agreed to a four-year, $81 million contract extension with Caruso, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The new deal will keep Caruso from hitting free agency at the end of the season.

The Thunder traded for Caruso during the offseason and have taken to him very quickly. While his numbers do not stand out, he is regarded as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, and he is averaging 1.9 steals in just over 20 minutes per game on the season. Notably, the Thunder are signing him for $81 million after just 19 games, a sign of how much they like what he brings to the team.

Oklahoma City is off to a 22-5 start and looks to be a legitimate NBA title contender. They clearly see Caruso as part of their long-term core based on this move.

