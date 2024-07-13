Thunder big man announces his retirement from NBA

One Oklahoma City Thunder player will not be sticking around for perhaps the team’s best chance at winning an NBA title in many years.

Veteran NBA big man Mike Muscala told Joel Lorenzi of The Oklahoman on Saturday that he is retiring from the NBA. Muscala, 33, is officially hanging it up after 11 career seasons in the league.

“Grateful for it all,” Muscala was quoted as saying in a text.

Lorenzi also added that Muscala now intends to enroll in graduate school to pursue a master’s degree in sports management. Muscala is ultimately hoping to venture into basketball coaching and/or administration.

Muscala, a second-round draft pick back in 2013, had a lengthy career as a journeyman. Known mostly for his three-point shooting (37.3 percent for his career), the 6-foot-10 stretch big Muscala played on seven total NBA teams (Atlanta, Philadelphia, the L.A. Lakers, OKC, Boston, Washington, and Detroit). Last year with the No. 1 seed Thunder (marking his second stint with the team), Muscala averaged 1.1 points and 1.3 rebounds in 5.7 minutes per game.

The Thunder look like they have an even better shot at competing next season after adding Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein this summer. But Muscala, who earned roughly $28.4 million in his career, will not be back for the ride. Still though, we can look forward to more wholesome content from Muscala on LinkedIn.