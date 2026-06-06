Thunder have reportedly made a decision on 1 key player

One Oklahoma City Thunder player probably will not have to clean out his locker this offseason.

Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein is “very likely” to remain with the team, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported this week. Siegel notes that Hartenstein is expected to stay with Oklahoma City on a team-friendly contract, possibly one that is backloaded and/or that carries a player option.

The seven-footer Hartenstein, 28, has been a crucial member of the Thunder over the last couple of seasons. He averaged 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game last season as OKC went on to win the NBA title before putting up a more modest but still very productive 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season.

Hartenstein is an excellent rim runner and offensive rebounder who can help control the area around the basket. He also does well defending shots in the paint, is a capable high-post passer, and serves as a extra big body to throw at the likes of Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic in the Western Conference.

That said, the Thunder hold a $28.5 million team option on Hartenstein for 2026-27. That is not a feasible amount for OKC to pay if they want to avoid the second apron of the luxury tax, but now it sounds like they will be turning down that option and bringing back Hartenstein at a discounted rate this offseason.

While Hartenstein appears to be safe with the Thunder, the same might not be true of other notable role players on the team. In particular, one longtime OKC mainstay could be on the chopping block this summer himself.