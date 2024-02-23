Thunder part ways with former 1st-round pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder are parting with the greatest cult hero of 2021.

Oklahoma City announced Friday that they have waived big man Aleksej Pokusevski. The move ends Pokusevski’s tenure in OKC after four seasons.

Nicknamed “Poku,” Pokusevski was a first-round pick in 2020 (No. 17 overall) and had his rights acquired by the Thunder in a trade. He became a fan favorite of sorts in OKC because of his unique skillset for a seven-footer. As a 19-year-old rookie, Pokusevski averaged 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game and was also hitting 1.3 triples per contest. His wiry frame (listed at a mere 190 pounds) made him even more endearing.

But Pokusevski never quite developed from there, in part because of injuries and in part because the Thunder became a contender way ahead of schedule. With OKC sitting at No. 2 in the West this season, Pokusevski had made just ten appearances all year, seeing 6.0 minutes per game in mop-up duty.

Pokusevski might still have intrigue as a dart-throw for a rebuilding team, especially since he is still somehow just turned 22 less than two months ago. But as the Thunder prioritze veteran complementary pieces around their young core, there is regrettably no more room in OKC for Poku.